JONESBORO — With huge investments ongoing and on the horizon, the City Water and Light Board of Directors approved a resolution Tuesday announcing its intent to issue $35 million in public utility system revenue bonds.
CWL issued $26 million in bonds in 2020 at a rate of 1.72 percent to help finance many of the ongoing projects, including a solar power project, General Manager Jake Rice III told the board.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation,
On March 16, The Fed announced a quarter-point rate hike, its first interest rate increase since 2018. The central bank hasn’t raised its benchmark rate by a half-point since May 2000, The Associated Press reported.
Rice said he believed CWL needed to borrow while the rates are at their lowest.
“So we’re projecting to spend roughly $50 million on the new West Wastewater Plant over the next two-and-a-half years or so,” Rice explained. “And I think everyone remembers that we are scheduled to cease to use coal in White Bluff and Independence in 2028 and 2030. So, we’re focused on replacing that capacity … for our customers. But with that in mind, we’re probably having a $180 million or $200 million investment just to deal with that replacement. Although we have reserves already earmarked for that, we realize that we’ll have to borrow additional funds at that time.”
Rice said the interest rate on the new bonds, expected to be issued in May, would likely be in the range of 2.5 percent.
