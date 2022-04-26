JONESBORO — City Water and Light will sell up to $35.6 million in bonds next Tuesday to help pay for capital improvements ranging from water, wastewater and electric capacity expansions.
By 2030, CWL will have to spend more than $200 million for improvements, General Manager Jake Rice III said Tuesday as the Board of Directors approved a resolution formalizing the new bond issue.
The biggest immediate cost will be about $50 million for a new wastewater treatment plant on the west side of town. In addition, Rice said it’s been estimated it will cost up to $200 million to find energy sources to replace two coal-fired power plants CWL co-owns with Entergy Arkansas and other utilities.
The White Bluff plant is scheduled to close in 2028 and the Independence plant will shutter in 2030.
CWL issued about $26 million in bonds in 2000 to fund construction of a 13.25 megawatt solar farm on a 98-acre tract in the Craighead Technology Park. It will be CWL’s first solar project.
“Although we have reserve funds on hand, we think it’s prudent to go ahead and issue additional bonds while rates are low,” Rice said. “Considering future capital needs and the potential for rates to go up, we believe that the 2020 bonds and the bonds we’re going to be voting on today, will save our customers tens of millions of dollars over the life of the bonds.”
Michael McBryde, a public finance banker for Stephens Inc., said interest rates have already begun to go up as the Federal Reserve works to control inflation. In fact, the bonds sold in 2020 came at an interest rate of 1.716 percent. Interest on this year’s Public Utility System Revenue Bonds will be no more than 3.85 percent. CWL has a AA – rating from Standard & Poor’s, McBryde said.
Stephens is working with fellow investment bankers Crews & Associates to underwrite the bonds.
While interest rates have already grown substantially in recent months, “there is still a demand for this type of paper,” McBryde said of investors.
The investment in the solar farm will begin to bear fruit later this week as the plant goes online, Rice said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.