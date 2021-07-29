JONESBORO — City Water and Light has been in the unusual position of having to buy some of the electricity it provides to local customers in recent months after an equipment failure shut down one unit of a plant it co-owns with Entergy Arkansas.
A failed transformer shut down Unit 2 of the Independence coal-fired plant near Newark in May, CWL General Manager Jake Rice III said Tuesday. CWL owns 125 megawatts of the plant’s production capacity.
Entergy Arkansas, the majority owner of the plant devised a temporary fix to allow the plant to operate at a reduced capacity, giving Jonesboro about 70 of its 125 megawatts, he said.
“This is really a good time to get this unit back online with the summer peaks,” Rice told the CWL Board of Directors.
CWL officials were expecting near record peak demand from customers Thursday, based on the weather forecast and consumption trends. The record peak is 303 MW per hour set on Aug. 3, 2011.
The plant isn’t expected to return to full production until a new transformer is installed in late February 2022.
CWL typically has excess capacity, which allows it to sell electricity to other utilities.
As part of a settlement with the Sierra Club of Arkansas, the Newark plants are scheduled to shut down in 2030. The environmental organization contended the plants, constructed around 1980, cause unhealthy pollution and particulates cause haze in the Buffalo National River area. The plants were designed for a 40-year lifespan.
While the plant has been down, Rice said CWL has been fortunate to receive larger allocations of cheap hydroelectricity due to the wet spring. Still, Jonesboro had to rely more heavily on natural gas in the interim.
