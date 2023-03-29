JONESBORO — Electricity costs are moving downward, and not just because of milder temperatures.
Jake Rice, general manager of City Water and Light, said Tuesday customers will be paying less per kilowatt hour for the remainder of the year.
The energy adjustment, which accounts for higher costs of fuel CWL had to pay for its generating plants, has been reduced.
“From January to May by seven-tenths of a cent,” per kilowatt hour Rice said. “That’s already set.”
That adds up to a $10.50 saving for a typical customer who uses 1,500 kilowatt hours per month
By the end of this year, the reduction could increase to more than 2 cents, he said.
“That’s an estimate based on where natural gas prices are forecasted, power prices, and what we’re assuming on coal burns,” Rice explained.
By Rice’s estimate, the savings per month will be about $30 for the average customer by year’s end.
CWL is a part owner of coal-fired generating plants near Newark and Pine Bluff, which are operated by Entergy Arkansas. Outside of a small amount of hydroelectricity made available by the Southwest Power Administration, coal is the cheapest source of power.
But gaining access to coal supplies has been difficult at times in the past couple of years, Terri Duckworth, CWL’s internal auditor, explained during a meeting of the utility’s board of directors. Railroad companies laid off thousands of employees after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the economy, and then struggled to replace the workers after the economy began to recover, she said.
The next option was to fire up the locally-owned natural gas generators to make up the difference.
But then, Russia invaded Ukraine, disrupting the energy market globally, Duckworth said.
By June 2022, the price CWL was forced to pay for natural gas exceeded $10 per million BTUs. This month CWL’s gas cost has dropped to between $2 and $2.50 per million BTUs, Rice said.
Besides lower current gas prices, Rice said, CWL has been able to replenish its coal stockpiles, eliminating the need to buy as much power on the open market.
