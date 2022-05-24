JONESBORO — The current high cost of energy will also be reflected in City Water and Light bills, CWL officials said Tuesday.
David Belk, financial services director, told the CWL Board of Directors the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the organization that controls the electric grid in this region, has raised it’s price by a dramatic rate.
“In April of 2021, we averaged $26.63 per megawatt hour. From April 2022, $64.25, so over double what it was a year ago,” Belk said.
Jake Rice III, CWL general manager, said there are some factors that will help reduce the blow to individual residents, however.
“But the good news is we have an energy adjustment that will average these costs. They won’t jerk them around in one month,” Rice told The Sun following the meeting.
Rice said the 10 MW solar farm in the Craighead Technology Park has begun producing electricity, reducing the need for the more expensive energy from MISO.
“The nice thing about solar is it’s producing when you’re close to peak (demand times when costs are at their highest),” Rice explained. “It’s going to be a product to help us hedge us against peak.
And, since March, because of increased rainfall, Jonesboro is receiving additional hydroelectricity, the cheapest energy of all.
“The hydro is helping us hold those increases down for our customers, Rice said. Still, customers should brace for higher bills, he said.
“I would say from 2021 to 2022, they could see roughly a 20 percent increase in their overall utility rate,” Rice said. “We’re actually going on what we expect it to be, based on what we’re seeing today, what we’ve seen in the past and extrapolate what we think the future’s going to hold.”
At the same time, Rice told board members CWL’s small gas turbines are generating power that’s being sold on the MISO market to other utilities in need, and that’s generating non-customer revenue.
“They’re doing a great job of protecting the grid,” he said.
In other business, Rice said a tax-exempt bond sale closed Tuesday, in which CWL received $35 million to finance future and ongoing capital improvements. The interest rate is 3.54 percent.
