JONESBORO — Clouds and a little wind helped lower demand for electricity Tuesday, even as 100-degree temperatures are on the horizon, Jake Rice III, general manager of City Water and Light, said.
A hot and dry weather pattern will continue to persist until Friday due to an upper level ridge located over Missouri and extending throughout the region, the National Weather Service said. Tropical Storm Harold has officially made landfall in Texas and Mexico, but the only impact the storm will have on the Mid-South Region will be added humidity, the local meteorologists said.
Rice told the CWL Board of Directors the remainder of the week will be challenging.
“We’ve got a couple of days of around 100 degrees and nighttime lows of around 78 – it could get interesting,” Rice said. “We’re going to sell some electricity.”
Rice said consumption peaked at 298.7 megawatts at 5 p.m. Monday. The record peak was 308.6 MW on July 8, 2022.
Rice said CWL is prepared for the higher demand, thanks to the coordination of power sources through the Mid-Continent Independent Service Operator (MISO). MISO coordinates the power grid in 15 states. CWL contributes power to the grid, but there have been times when nationwide power demands have created the need to conserve energy use.
“This is the time of the year that folks that own generators, folks that own transmission, they’ve done everything that they can do, feasibly, to keep the units online and keep the lines in service with these type of loads,” he said.
As MISO became aware of the approaching weather pattern, Rice said it calculated in advance the amount of power that would be needed, and he said those calculations were remarkably accurate.
“They’re estimating the load actually a little more than what they anticipate so they’ll clear enough generation in the day ahead to be ready if something goes south on them,” Rice explained.
City Water and Light has more than 40,000 electric customers.
The state’s largest utility, Entergy Arkansas, announced Tuesday its “Beat the Heat” fan is partnering with two Northeast Arkansas agencies – the Mississippi County Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission in Blytheville and Black River Area Development Corp., based in Pocahontas, to distribute the fans.
The program can provide relief from the summer heat and offer potential cost savings on their energy bill.
Heating and cooling costs make up about 55 percent of an average customer’s electric bill, so taking steps to save energy can help customers better manage usage when temperatures are hot, the utility said in a news release. Placing fans strategically throughout a room can help supplement the use of air conditioning and help the room feel several degrees cooler.
This summer’s hot weather and triple-digit temperatures across the Entergy Arkansas service area has resulted in higher energy usage. These conditions can be challenging to customers, and Entergy Arkansas wants to do whatever we can to help.
“Since many of our customers are facing rising costs for everything from bills to groceries, Entergy Arkansas is doing our part to provide support where we can,” said Laura Landreaux, Entergy Arkansas president and CEO. “We recognize the strain that summer energy usage costs can have on our customers. We are committed to doing everything we can to help customers manage the summer heat and their utility bills.”
