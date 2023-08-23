JONESBORO — Clouds and a little wind helped lower demand for electricity Tuesday, even as 100-degree temperatures are on the horizon, Jake Rice III, general manager of City Water and Light, said.

A hot and dry weather pattern will continue to persist until Friday due to an upper level ridge located over Missouri and extending throughout the region, the National Weather Service said. Tropical Storm Harold has officially made landfall in Texas and Mexico, but the only impact the storm will have on the Mid-South Region will be added humidity, the local meteorologists said.

inman@jonesborosun.com