JONESBORO — City Water and Light has been awarded a $5 million state grant to help pay for a major project at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Facility.
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved a total of $270 million in funding for 157 projects statewide on Friday.
Among other grants in the region, Luxora was awarded $3,597,859 for water system improvements, Hoxie received approval for $400,000 for water tank improvements, Newport got $344,418 for a water filter replacement project, and Maynard received $279,153 for water treatment facility improvements
The money approved Friday comes from Arkansas’ share of the American Rescue Plan Act.
In June 2021, a working group for water and other infrastructure projects was formed to recommend what projects to fund. The working group identified $5.2 billion in drinking water, wastewater and stormwater needs before recommending funding that was approved last week.
While the amount awarded to Jonesboro was substantial, it’s still a fraction of the estimated $74 million needed to complete the overall project. Still, CWL spokesman Slade Mitchell said it was exciting to receive the help.
“This grant will help defray some of the overall capital investment we are making in the project,” Mitchell said Monday. “The WWTF is a great project for our customers. The existing treatment plant, initially placed into operation in 1979, is approaching end of useful life. The WWTF not only addresses end-of-life issues of the existing plant, but also allows for modular addition as population growth in the West sewer basin warrants.
Once complete, the facility will significantly improve nutrient removal from the plant’s discharge and enhance the system’s ability to manage peak wet weather flows.
The new facility will more than double the current plant’s capital from 7 million gallons per day to 17.5 million gallons per day.
The projected completion date is 2024, according to Mitchell.
