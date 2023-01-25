JONESBORO — On paper, City Water and Light lost money last year for the first time in at last three decades.
JONESBORO — On paper, City Water and Light lost money last year for the first time in at last three decades.
In reality, the electric and water utility brought in more money than it spent in operations.
The bankers and other business leaders who serve on the CWL Board of Directors understand the difference, but others may not.
CWL invests its reserve funds in certificates of deposits and other securities. David Belk, CWL’s financial services director, said accounting rules required documentation of “paper losses.”
“We bought some corporate bonds and we bought some government agencies and we buy them to hold them to maturity, so we’ll get all our money back, Belk explained following Tuesday’s monthly board meeting. “But because interest rates went from below 1 percent to over 4 percent, if I tried to go sell those today, I’d have to sell them at a deep discount because somebody would want a 4 percent yield. So it’s a paper, unrealized loss. We’re going to get our money back.”
On the flip side, Belk reported that some old CDs that were drawing less than 1 percent were recently cashed in. CWL then reinvested those funds in new CDs earning 3.56 percent.
Because of depreciation of equipment and discounts on investments, CWL shows combined net losses of $3,467,588. But, as for actual operations, revenue for the electric, water and wastewater departments in 2022 exceeded expenses by $5,960,300.
City Water and Light had 39,899 electric customers as of December, up from 39,406 a year earlier.
