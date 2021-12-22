JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Transportation continues its work to obtain right of way for widening Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (formerly Commerce Drive) and extending it to East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49). On Tuesday, the City Water and Light Board of Directors agreed to help move that project along by selling five strips of land along that route.
Jake Rice III, general manager, said CWL is usually put into a position of moving utilities, but in this case the utility owns some land the highway department needs. Those properties include an electric substation, a water treatment plant, two production wells and a sewer lift station.
“They need to acquire a small amount of property on each of the tracts to facilitate the widening,” Rice explained. ArDOT will pay a total of $48,325 for the five tracts, or roughly $7,400 per acre, Rice said. An independent appraiser evaluated the proposed transaction and determined ArDOT offered a fair price, he said.
The widening project is designed to serve as an alternative route between Paragould and Interstate 555 in order to reduce congestion on Johnson at Hilltop and Red Wolf Boulevard, the most heavily traveled roads in Jonesboro.
ArDOT officials have said construction has been delayed because of slow progress in obtaining right of way. The state agency has filed several condemnation lawsuits to take the land and allow a court to determine compensation.
Rice said the transaction won’t negatively impact operation of the facilities along the road, and ArDOT will reimburse CWL for the cost of moving such things as power poles or other equipment from the new right of way.
Also Tuesday, the board formally commended employees for their voluntary contributions to the community.
Guy Patteson III, chairman of the board, said it’s always amazing to see the numbers. In 2021, the total was $205,095.
“The employees are doing that with their own money, their own payroll deductions” Patteson said. “... So definitely worth acknowledging from year to year.”
Among the contributions:
$11,000 to Jonesboro Church Health Center.
$187,145 to United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
$1,500 to The Learning Center for Christmas gifts to chldren.
$1,000 to the Craighead County Historical Society.
$1,000 to St. Bernards’ Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Smaller amounts also went to Junior Auxiliary, Focus Inc., Arkansas Childrens Hospital, St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, the D.A.R.E. Program, Options on Main and the Kiwanis Club Pancake Day.
Rice also reported that natural gas, a key driver in the cost of electricity, had gone down substantially in the past month.
That, combined with the winter weather forecast, should provide customers with some relief, he said.
“For January, February and March, the models are forecasting leaning above average temperatures, so that’s good news,” Rice said, noting there’s always the potential for an extreme weather event.
