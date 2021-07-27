JONESBORO — With more than $80 million in construction projects either in progress or in planning stages, the City Water and Light Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a sewer rate increase to help pay for the work.
Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the average residential customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water per month would pay an extra 98 cents. The rate would rise by $1.04 per month in 2023. The increase amounts to just under 6 percent. Rates for commercial customers would rise by about 6.2%.
The decision has no impact on water and electricity charges.
Citing a survey of 141 water utilities nationwide, Terri Duckworth, CWL’s internal auditor, said Jonesboro’s rates are about one-third the national average.
Closer to home, Paragould customers using 5,000 gallons on average pay $28 compared to the $16.41 currently charged in Jonesboro.
Only West Memphis has lower sewer rates, $10.23 for 5,000 gallons. However, General Manager Jake Rice III said West Memphis subsidizes water and sewer rates with profits from its electric department. Other cities don’t have that luxury, Rice said.
“Some other Arkansas cities have been or are under legal action with the Division of Environmental Quality to address sanitary sewer overflows that are happening from infiltration and inflow into the system,” Rice said. “A couple of those cities are spending half a billion dollars to deal with this effort, just to remain compliant. And they’re being required to do this in an expedited fashion.”
CWL is in the midst of several projects to expand capacity and eliminate rainwater infiltration.
Since 2016, a staff Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey Committee has been working with CDM Smith, a Boston-based engineering firm, to develop a geodatabase, implementing geographic information systrem mapping of the sanitary sewer collection system.
Since December, 2019, a construction contractor has been building a large-diameter gravity sewer line from just east of midtown Jonesboro to just east of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, just north of Highland Drive. The work is expected to be completed in later summer or early fall.
Construction is beginning on a new project to replace a sewer lift station and wet weather diversion structure on Ridgecrest Street to increase the wet weather capacity in the area, including Southwest Drive.
And construction is set to begin late this year or early 2022 to replace the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant on Willett Road, replacing a plant constructed in 1979. Preparing for potentially more stringent regulatory requirements the new facility would also raise its capacity from 7-million gallons per day to 17.5 million gallons. That project, alone could cost up to $55 million, Rice said.
While the rate increase won’t produce anywhere near the amount needed for the construction projects, Rice said it will help pay the cost of increased maintenance of the system.
Rice said following the meeting that CWL has made Mayor Harold Copenhaver aware of the projects, should the mayor’s staff consider sharing some of the funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The U.S. Treasury Department explicitly says water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements are permitted. But it’s not that simple here, because the city doesn’t own the water utility. City Water and Light was established in 1906 as a citywide improvement district.
