Sherry Kennedy, Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education SMACtalk CyberBee, has the first-grade students join her in reciting the CyberBee Pledge on Tuesday at the Brookland Elementary School gymnasium.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Elementary students were buzzing as they learned about cyber-safety on Tuesday morning in the Brookland Elementary School Gymnasium.

Sherry Kennedy, who serves as SMACtalk CyberBee with the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), said she was there in her best bee attire as part of an awareness campaign to teach children about their digital footprints, as well as to bring awareness and help keep them safe.