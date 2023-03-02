BROOKLAND — Elementary students were buzzing as they learned about cyber-safety on Tuesday morning in the Brookland Elementary School Gymnasium.
Sherry Kennedy, who serves as SMACtalk CyberBee with the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), said she was there in her best bee attire as part of an awareness campaign to teach children about their digital footprints, as well as to bring awareness and help keep them safe.
“They are becoming exposed to the internet at younger and younger ages now, many even before kindergarten,” Kennedy said, noting the importance of the campaign.
Brookland Elementary School Principal Sandy McCall said on Tuesday that safety was the school’s top priority, so when the state came out with the cyber safety initiative, they jumped right on it.
“We know our students are exposed and it is so important they know that we leave digital footprints,” she said.
“Our kids safety is so important,” McCall said. “It’s important they know not to post pictures of themselves or give their names, ages or addresses.”
According to the Arkansas Department of Education’s DESE website, SMACtalk for Students is a social media awareness campaign that provides student-focused resources related to social media awareness and internet safety because as students spend more time learning and socializing online, more is needed to keep students healthy and safe.
Kennedy said that the ADE DESE Social Media Awareness Campaign (SMACtalk) launched the CyberBee K-2 program on Feb. 1 and it will continue through April 30 as she visits libraries and elementary schools across the state.
The sessions are typically 40-50 minutes, during which time she talks about digital devices and explains what a digital footprint is, as well as the difference between a good and a bad footprint, as well as what it means to be a digital citizen.
“A digital footprint is something you create when you go online, so you have to be careful what you click on,” she explained to the students.
“Digital footprints do not go away, so never post anything online without permission,” she explained, adding that good digital citizens are responsible and respectful.
Kennedy then read the students a book, entitled “Chicken Clicking,” by Jeanne Willis and Tony Ross, which told the story of a naive little chicken that gets into loads of trouble and then is robbed by a shady fox after she is tricked into giving out her address online.
Kennedy said that she would be leaving the book with the school, along with a few other age-appropriate books.
According to the website, other books used during the campaign include: “If You Give a Mouse an iPhone,” by Ann Droyd; “The Technology Tail,” by Julia Cook and Anita DuFalla; “#Goldilocks,” by Jeanne Willis and Tony Ross; and “But it’s Just a Game,” by Julia Cook.
For more information about SMACtalk for Students or partnering with DESE’s social media awareness campaign, visit the ADE website at https://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/Offices/ research-and-technology /smactalk/ resources-for-students.
