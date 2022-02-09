PORTIA — One area restaurant has much cause for celebration as it has been named to the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
Dairy King, located at 103 E. Front St., was one of three Arkansas restaurants to be named to the prestigious 2022 list, joining the Colonial Steakhouse in Pine Bluff and Neal’s Café in Springdale.
“I’m overwhelmed. We are extremely honored. It’s a huge honor for me and my family and especially my father’s legacy,” owner Gina Rorex said. “I’m extremely grateful for my crew and loyal customers.”
Known for its family atmosphere, ice cream and fish, Dairy King has been a staple in Lawrence County since the 1950s. Purchased in 1991 by the late Don Rorex, his daughter, Gina, worked under him learning the trade until she took over the business in 2014.
“I worked at Dairy King under my father for 20 years,” said Gina. “It established my roots.”
With Gina managing the restaurant, the business has continued to flourish with new customers and faithful repeats. Because of the great atmosphere, friendly staff and terrific food, Dairy King was also nominated for the People’s Choice Award this year and was one of last year’s Arkansas Food Hall of Fame nominees.
“I’m just so thankful,” said Gina. “We are so proud and honored to even be considered for this.”
The final winners were chosen by a blue-ribbon panel of judges selected by the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee, which included historians, chefs, foodies and food authors.
According to the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame’s website, “Admittance into the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame will be a triumphant recognition of those long-standing restaurants that have also become legendary attractions in authentic Arkansas. These are the places with the dishes we crave and will drive hours, if need be, just to take a bite.”
Each year, three honorees are inducted into the distinguished Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. Officials said this year, more than 2,000 submissions were received from all 75 counties in the state. From the 2,000 submissions, Dairy King was one of 15 finalists, alongside well-known Arkansas restaurants such as Kream Kastle and the Dixie Pig, both in Blytheville.
“Say you’re on the road between Walnut Ridge and Black Rock and you have an overwhelming craving for a milkshake. Frankly, that’s the perfect place to have it. Just pull over at the Dairy King in Portia, a classic 1950s-era roadside drive-in,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary for Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
“Some folks say it’s the best milkshake or ice cream that they’ve ever had. But that’s not all you’ll find. There’s also burgers, catfish, steaks and fresh crinkle-cut fries, house-made chips and onion rings, all reasonably priced and delivered by an incredibly friendly staff you’d expect in a small town.”
Winners were announced at a hybrid ceremony at the Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock on Monday.
When asked how she learned how to run a successful restaurant, Gina said with a smile, “All of my knowledge of this business came from the college of Don Rorex.”
