JONESBORO — A 23-year-old Dallas man met up with a 15-year-old girl who moved from her mother’s house in Oklahoma to her father’s in Jonesboro because of him sneaking into the girl’s home in Oklahoma to have sex with her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Wednesday, District Judge Tommy Fowler charged Steven Ortiz with Internet stalking of a child, distributing or possessing materials depicting sexual conduct involving a child and obstructing governmental operations.
Police officers were told by the father that he caught Ortiz and his daughter in a church parking lot making out on Sunday, according to the affidavit.
The father said Ortiz traveled to Oklahoma from Texas to meet up with his daughter. Ortiz then traveled to Jonesboro by bus to meet up with the girl again, her father said.
Officers were told that Ortiz was staying at the Haven Hotel in Jonesboro.
Officers went to a room at the hotel looking for Ortiz. A man who answered the door told officer that he was Steven Ortiz’s younger brother. While officers were looking around the room, they found Polaroid photos of the victim. Officers then left the hotel and contacted detectives at JPD about what they saw in the room.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and returned and made contact with the man who identified himself as Oscar Ortiz. Officers were able to positively identify him as Steven Ortiz and arrested him on suspicion of obstructing governmental operations because he gave a false name to them.
At JPD, Detective Bill Brown interviewed Ortiz, who told him he met the girl on Instagram. Ortiz told Brown he traveled from Dallas to Nobel, Okla., and had sex with the girl a total of 10 times.
He said the girl’s stepfather caught them talking and told him not to come around again. The stepfather made the girl move to Jonesboro to live with her father.
Ortiz said he communicated with the girl on SnapChat, and he arrived in Jonesboro on March 24. Ortiz and the girl trade sexual photos with each other.
He told Brown they were waiting in the church parking lot for an Uber to take them to the hotel so they could have sex when the girl’s father found them.
Fowler set Ortiz’s bond at $150,000 and issued a no-contact order between Ortiz and the girl.
