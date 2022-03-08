JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man who was found inside a damaged apartment.
Roy Flowers, 61, of Jonesboro, is charged with residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
Fowler set Flowers’ bond at $150,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Ondrako Montgomery, 46, of Jonesboro, with theft of $25,000 or more; $50,000 bond.
Lamerell Randle, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams with purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana; released on $3,500 bond.
Amber Fox, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; released on $1,500 bond.
Angel Blakley, 25, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; released on $25,000 bond.
Jeremy Jackson, 27, of Blytheville, with residential burglary, second-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree assault on a family member; released on $35,000 bond.
Brandon Allen Hunter, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana; released on $10,000 bond.
Charles Lawrence, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; released on $25,000 bond.
Douglas Anderson, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; released on $3,500 bond.
James Seymore, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Jamie Brooks, 43, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and improper turn; $2,500 bond.
Jammie Thomas, 66, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, expired vehicle license, fictitious tags and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Jason Carlson, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; released on $3,500 bond.
Kevin Qualls, 60, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Leah Banks, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, obstructing governmental operations, fictitious tags and other traffic offenses; $75,000 bond.
Marcus Boyster, 56, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $3,500 bond.
Matthew Lawrence, 27, of Jonesboro, with felony of possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Shauna Foster, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Lasonya Whitehead, 47, of Harrisburg, with residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief; $100,000 bond.
