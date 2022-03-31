JONESBORO — The departure of Kelly Damphousse as chancellor of Arkansas State University will be felt beyond the Jonesboro campus, some local leaders said Thursday.
Damphousse announced his resignation, effective June 30, to become president of Texas State University. Though he’s a native of Canada, Damphousse said he considered Texas home, because that’s the childhood home of his wife, Beth.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said Damphousse laid the foundation and an excellent example of what a chancellor should be.
“The work that Kelly set in place, to always create good synergy in our community partnership, I’m looking forward to the next leadership doing the same thing: advancing,” Copenhaver said.
Mark Young, president of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, asid Damphousse has been a key member of the community.
“I appreciate the leadership Dr. Damphousse has provided for Arkansas State University and to the Board of Directors of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce,” Young said.”I wish he and Beth the best. He has been a tremendous advocate for the university and our community.”
Harold Perrin, an ASU graduate and former mayor of Jonesboro, said Damphousse was a community partner since taking the position in 2017. In fact, Perrin said Damphousse may have been the best campus leader the university has seen in Perrin’s lifetime.
“I’d have to put Kelly up at the top, because he was very transparent, very open,” Perrin said. “He worked with the students extremely well.”
Perrin noted that Damphousse insisted on including teaching duties in his contract as chancellor.
“He wanted to teach so he could be in the classroom, and that’s something unusual for a chancellor,” he said, noting that Damphousse and wife Beth are a good team as they interact with students day and night.
“He loved the students. That’s why the university is there,” Perrin said.
“He was very much involved in trying to assist economic development or whatever we needed to help better our community,” Perrin said. “Every time I would call him to sit down, maybe serve on a committee or try to help me, being mayor, he was always very appreciative and worked with me on projects, so I’m certainly going to miss him.”
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day called Damphousse a “great, wonderful person.”
“He’s been a fantastic leader not only for Arkansas State, but really for our whole community and he’s going to be greatly missed,” Day said. “I’ve definitely enjoyed my time with him and I’m very sad for us, but I’m just tickled to death for him and the opportunity he’s been given. I know he’ll do a fantastic job.”
ASU officials said no decision has been made regarding an interim appointment or a search process.
