JONESBORO — Craighead County Judge Marvin Day announced Monday night that the county has been awarded a $179,000 County Courthouse Restoration grant through the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP).
Day made the announcement before adjourning to subcommittees, during the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.
Justices also approved an ordinance to amend the Exempt Employee policy, voting to hear both the second and third reading and then passing the measure.
The new ordinance amended Ordinance 2022-33, which includes the exempt employee policy and sets forth payroll and positions for all county departments for calendar year 2023.
According to the ordinance, changes to be made include:
Section 1 – Section 3 of Ordinance No. 2022-33 shall be added to read as follows: (a) the budgeted amount set forth in this Ordinance is that each exempt employee, unless provided elsewhere in the employment policy, is expected to work a minimum of forty (40) hours weekly on a monthly average; and (b) all employees shall turn in accurate time sheets and their supervisor must verify the time sheets.
With no other business on the agenda, Day continued to the announcements, which included the $179,000 grant awarded through the AHPP.
According to information sent by the County Judge’s office, the grant will help to make repairs and improvements during the “Window and Door Restoration” phase of the courthouse’s ongoing renovation project.
Some of these proposed repairs and improvements include:
restoration of exterior windows for cleanliness and to restore to it’s original profile.
new sealants around existing doors and windows to fail prevent moisture penetration to the interior of the courthouse.
removal of the exterior storm windows that obscure the structure’s original appearance, which will be replaced with new low-profile storm windows to protect original windows but not distract from historic windows.
the existing east entry storefront door and transom would be removed and new wood entry doors would be installed to match the original design.
This phase of the restoration plan is expected to be completed by October.
After the announcements, the court adjourned to subcommittees to discuss the following:
Transportation Committee:
review plat for CR 765, Pine Log.
review plat for CR 763, Hidden Creek.
Public Service Committee:
an ordinance to increase and set jail fees for housing juvenile inmates in the Craighead County Detention Center.
Finance and Administration Committee:
an appropriation ordinance to add Fund 3598 for Court Security grant.
