JONESBORO — Craighead County Judge Marvin Day has nominated Kailey Holt Luster for the open position on the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s board of directors.
A special meeting of the county’s quorum court’s public service committee will be held at 5 p.m. today in the County’s Judge’s Conference Room, Room 119, 511 Union St.
If confirmed, Luster would fill the seat left vacant by Curt Hawkins, who resigned from the board.
On Oct. 11, the committee voted to recommend the appointment of Michael Watkins, of Bono, a retired farmer and former member of the Westside School Board, to the board. But the committee split 2-2 on a motion to table the proposed appointment of Whitney Hicks to a second seat.
A motion to recommend her appointment to the full quorum court died for lack of a second.
The library and its board of directors have been embroiled in a controversy surrounding a Gay Pride display and certain books included in June in the children’s library section.
Luster, of Jonesboro, was a director at the Miracle Kids Success Academy, where she worked from 2014 to 2020. She has a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in education, social work and sociology.
Day thinks Luster would be an asset to the library board.
“I’ve had a lot of people express interest for the position,” Day said. “She had a lot of good references.
“I think she’d be a good fit for the board.”
Luster is a member of the Facebook page, “Safe Library Books for Kids-Arkansas,” which opposes the placement of LGBTQ community-themed books in the general circulation area of the children’s library. Members of the group spoke out at an Oct. 11 meeting of the board of directors.
Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters also spoke at the meeting.
On Friday, Library Director David Eckert announced that some books would be moved to the parent/teacher section of the children’s library, and he would provide a complete list of books that will be moved to that section this week.
Day said Wednesday he’s never heard of “Safe Library Books for Kids-Arkansas.” He said he didn’t have a phone number for Luster.
Luster didn’t respond Wednesday to an email for comment.
Safe Library Books for Kids-Arkansas contained a post by Deanne Copeland that said, “The library has never apologized for displaying controversial SEXUAL material in June. They have given no indication they are interested in making better choices in the future. They have not responded positively in any way to concerned parents.
“Shame on them.”
David McAvoy, who supports LGBTQ issues, was critical of Day’s nominee.
“It is very concerning that Judge Day keeps nominating candidates for the library board that have broadcasted their intent on making our public library a place of censorship and exclusion,” McAvoy said via email. “This circus needs to end, but it won’t as long as he keeps appointing people who will fan the flames and keep it going. This is at least his fourth nominee who would do so, counting the two that made it to the board. That’s a concerning pattern.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.