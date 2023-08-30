JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met on Monday night for their annual dinner at the Craighead County Extension Office, where they heard a presentation from the Craighead County 4-H Club before proceeding with their agenda, which included the resolution to except the Arkansas Legislative Audit’s year-end December 31, 2022, audit report of the county finances.
The audit, which had already been reviewed by the court, was unanimously accepted.
County Judge Marvin Day pointed out that the financial report cover letter stated there were no issues brought to the attention of the management conducting report of the legislative audit.
“We had an outstanding report. The auditors were very happy,” Day said. He also noted that, for the first time, the sheriff’s office had no findings, which Day said is quite an accomplishment as they have the difficult job of keeping track of so many inmates and managing that money.
There were several other resolutions and ordinances passed during the meeting, including two reappointments to the Brookland Fire Protection Board.
Eric Watson and Cliff Baxter, whose first terms ended on July 22, were appointed to their second 5-year terms, which will continue through August 28, 2028.
Two appropriation ordinances also passed including one for Assessor Professional Development Recognition, which appropriated Professional Development Recognition Payments funded by the State of Arkansas to qualifying personnel who actively work with property taxes.
Also passed was an appropriation ordinance to add an additional $1,015,000 to the road budget to fund upcoming pavement preservation projects.
Day explained that the change to the road budget was necessary due to inflation driving up the cost of materials.
The court also heard the first reading of an ordinance to amend Ordinance 2022-17 and 2014-3 for Policies and Procedures for full-time sheriff’s deputies for military leave.
This revision came after HB 1703, (Ark. Code Annotated Section 14-15-506) was passed during this past legislative session, modifying the military leave for full-time sheriff’s deputies in Arkansas.
This ordinance will amend sections of Ordinance 2022-17 and Ordinance 2014-3 to add the following:
“A paid, full-time deputy sheriff (Ark. Code Annotated Section 14-56-506) who is a member of the armed forces of this state or any other state, including without limitation the National Guard or a reserve component or auxiliary of the United States Armed Forces, shall be granted leave at the rate of one hundred sixty-eight (168) hours per calendar year plus necessary travel time for annual training requirements or other duties performed in an official duty status. Accumulated leave shall not exceed 336 hours in any one calendar year.”
Justice of the Peace Josh Longmire inquired about some issues some county employees are having with their new health insurance. No action was taken, but justices agreed the issue needs to be addressed.
Day closed the meeting by thanking the Extension Office for what they do for the county.
