230830-JS-quorum-court-photo-nz

Abigail Catron (far right), who was recently elected 4-H Delta District vice president; and other a members of the Craighead County 4-H Club, including: Team “Sauteed and Flambeed,” Daniel Leslie (from left) and Gabrielle Leslie, who won the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge with their teammate, Gus Faulkner; and Callie Cook, who recently showed at the Shetland Pony Grand Nationals; spoke to the Craighead County Quorum Court prior to Monday night’s meeting at the Craighead County Extension Office in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met on Monday night for their annual dinner at the Craighead County Extension Office, where they heard a presentation from the Craighead County 4-H Club before proceeding with their agenda, which included the resolution to except the Arkansas Legislative Audit’s year-end December 31, 2022, audit report of the county finances.

The audit, which had already been reviewed by the court, was unanimously accepted.