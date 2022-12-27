JONESBORO — With a deadline approaching, state and local leaders continue to urge residents to check a federal map to determine if the level of broadband service for their address is accurate.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new national broadband map in November, which shows high-speed internet availability across the country. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will use this new map to guide the distribution of funding for building broadband infrastructure through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. To make sure that Arkansas receives its maximum available funding, and that funding reaches areas of the state that need broadband the most, all Arkansas residents and businesses are asked to visit the new map and verify the information is correct.
Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the FCC, acknowledged Monday that the map isn’t entirely accurate.
“So far, we have received thousands of challenges from consumers nationwide – and we know more are on the way, Rosenworcel wrote in an article that was posted on the FCC’s website. “This feedback will help make the maps more accurate. And more accurate maps will help us all work together to close the digital divide.
The deadline to submit challenges is Jan. 13.
“As I said last month, this is a beginning, not an endpoint for the new era of broadband maps,” Rosenworcel contined. “But just because we know they’re better doesn’t mean they’re perfect. And the long-term success of this effort depends on consumers and other stakeholders getting involved in the process.”
Ritter Communications is working with the City of Jonesboro to make broadband available to the entire city. Alan Morse, Ritter’s chief executive, said his company has found some discrepancies in the areas it serves and is reporting them to the FCC.
“All that said, we applaud the FCC and the State Broadband Office for this effort to build a map that, as accurately as possible, illustrates where broadband service should be augmented,” Morse said.
“It’s an unprecedented effort that, while it might have its flaws, will be useful in identifying where we need to act to close the digital divide.”
According to the State Broadband Office, which was formed to coordinate expansion of the service throughout the state, the three-step verification process is simple:
2. Verify your address’ location. If it’s wrong, submit a location challenge.
3. Validate your available internet speeds. If it’s wrong, submit an availability challenge.
Morse said one challenge leaders face is comparing and contrasting current broadband coverage with planned coverage.
“For example, if an area currently doesn’t have broadband as the FCC defines it (at least 100/20 Mbps internet speeds available), then it will show as ‘unserved’ or ‘underserved,’ which would normally mean that area would be eligible for federal grant funding,” Morse said. “However, if an ISP (internet service provider) company like Ritter Communications, or any other entity providing internet has a firm, demonstrable timetable and funding in-place to build high-speed broadband in that area, or if a federal or state grant has already been issued to fund broadband development there, it should be counted as ‘served’ and not eligible for federal support. The key for the FCC will be differentiating between currently covered, planned covered, and actual unserved/underserved areas.”
Ritter has millions of dollars in state broadband construction contracts, and Morse said the unprecedented volume of broadband construction happening now, funded both privately and through public-private partnerships, further complicates the map’s accuracy.
“So any map the FCC produces will by definition be a ‘snapshot’ of the coverage on the day it is published, and to be accurate it will need to be a living document that is updated constantly,” Morse said.
Still, he urges everyone to respond to the call to participate in the verification process.
