JONESBORO — With a deadline approaching, state and local leaders continue to urge residents to check a federal map to determine if the level of broadband service for their address is accurate.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new national broadband map in November, which shows high-speed internet availability across the country. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will use this new map to guide the distribution of funding for building broadband infrastructure through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. To make sure that Arkansas receives its maximum available funding, and that funding reaches areas of the state that need broadband the most, all Arkansas residents and businesses are asked to visit the new map and verify the information is correct.

