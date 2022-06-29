JONESBORO — Central GMC, 2907 E. Parker Road, reported to Jonesboro police on Tuesday morning that someone stole a 2019 Cadillac Escalade from its lot.
Surveillance video shows a suspect enter the vehicle and he lifts the hood. The suspect spends about 30 minutes tinkering with the fuse box before starting the vehicle without a key.
The suspect drives the vehicle to Interstate 555 and heads southbound.
The Escalade is valued at $69,000.
In a separate report, five vehicles were entered Monday night or Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Belt Street at an apartment complex. The total value of items stolen is listed at $416.
In other JPD reports:
The victim of a scam told Jonesboro police on Tuesday afternoon that he was sent three fraudulent checks each at $4,500 or more. He attempted to deposit one at Success Credit Union, 2704 Fair Park Blvd.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday night that someone entered a shed in the 1200 block of Belwood Lane and took items. Stolen were two CD players valued at $400 each.
A 64-year-old Jonesboro man reported on Tuesday evening that his zero-turn riding mower was stolen from the 200 block of Maurita Street. The mower is valued at $1,500.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 100 block of Leggett Street and stole her wallet.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone broke into her residence in the 600 block of Roseclair Street and stole items. Taken were a piece of jewelry valued at $200 and a brown paper bag containing various pills.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone entered his vehicle and took items in the 1100 block of Walker Place. Stolen was a wallet containing several identification cards.
