JONESBORO — Dr. Shane Speights, dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, will join the slate of speakers who will present at the 2021 Arkansas Rural Development Conference, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) announced Wednesday.
The Arkansas Rural Development Conference is the state’s annual event open to those interested in improving the quality of life in Arkansas’ rural communities. Hosted by the AEDC Division of Rural Services, this year’s conference will be held Oct. 19-21 at the Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.
The conference will include presentations from more than a dozen public officials, educators, local influencers, and subject experts over the length of three days.
“We look forward to bringing communities together at the Rural Development Conference each year,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “After the cancellation of last year’s conference due to COVID concerns, we are especially excited to continue the tradition once again this fall. I encourage our community leaders to join us on Oct. 19-21 for the opportunity to learn, network and share best practices as we work together to ultimately improve the economy across the state.”
During the conference, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the many programs and services available through AEDC that assist rural communities and their leaders with development, planning and revitalization efforts.
Planned breakout session topics include Broadband Development in Rural Arkansas, Cyber-Security in Rural Arkansas, Resources for Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses, Pathway to Treatment and Peer Recovery Program, Workforce Resources for Employers and CDBG Grants Administration 101.
For more information or to register online, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-arkansas -rural-development-conference -registration-147002463325
