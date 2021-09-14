JONESBORO — The 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman waived the death penalty Monday in the capital murder trial of Shawn Gregory Cone.
Cone, 48, of Jonesboro, was arrested by federal authorities on Dec. 9, 2019, in Key West, Fla., in the murder of Alissa Reynolds, 50.
Jury selection began Tuesday, and the trial is slated to begin today at the Craighead County Courthouse with Circuit Judge Randy Philhours presiding.
Cone faces up to life in prison on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, theft of a vehicle valued at greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of items valued at more than $1,000 but $5,000 or less, theft of credit/debit cards, nonfinancial identity fraud, tampering with physical evidence and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Reynolds was found dead Dec. 8 in her home in the 5000 block of Brac Place. Police responded to the residence after receiving a request for a welfare check.
The victim’s body was recovered from a pile of blankets on the couch and had several stab wounds to the face, hands and arms. She appeared to be deceased for several days, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Detectives with the Jonesboro Police Department determined that Cone murdered Reynolds, cleaned up the scene, disposed of evidence and stole her vehicle, cellphones, credit and debit cards. Cone then flew to Key West from Memphis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.