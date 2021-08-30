JONESBORO — The spread of the coronavirus moderated somewhat last week in most Northeast Arkansas counties, according to a Sun comparison of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Clay County was an exception, where 95 new cases between Aug. 23 and Sunday represented a 63.8 percent jump from the previous week. Active cases rose by 42.
But while the statewide number of patients hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 declined somewhat over the weekend, that’s not really the case in Jonesboro, said Mitchell Nail, spokesman for St. Bernards Healthcare, where 10 new intensive care beds dedicated to COVID patients were added Monday.
“We currently house 87 patients with the virus, including 27 in the ICU and 15 on the vent,” Nail said. “Unfortunately, these numbers reflect the Northeast Arkansas region as a whole, which actually saw a 1 percent increase in COVID hospitalizations over the past week. Comparatively, we’ve fallen 4 percent statewide during that same time.”
Nail said 14 patients died due to virus complications in the past week.
Ty Jones, spokesman for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said an average of 51 COVID patients were hospitalized in the previous seven days, which is a slight decrease.
Testing in the clinic continues to rise compared to a month ago, but the positivity rate of those tests declined from 22.4 percent to 20.4 percent, Jones said.
“We believe a contributing factor to the higher number of tests and lower rate of positivity is that many schools and employers in our area now require a negative test result for re-entry of school or place of employment,” Jones said.
Once again, Craighead County averaged more than 100 cases per day, but new infections actually declined from 732 to 724. Still, active cases were up to 1,353 by Sunday, an increase of 112 in the previous week.
Greene County recorded five COVID-linked deaths in the previous seven days, bringing the county’s death toll since the pandemic arrived in Arkansas in March 2020 to 92. The 365 new infections represents a 9.3 percent increase from the previous week.
Other counties recording deaths in the past week were: Craighead, Cross, Lawrence, Mississippi and Poinsett with two deaths each and Jackson County with one.
Area residents are responding to the bad news by getting vaccinated. In Craighead County, alone, 2,963 became fully vaccinated against the virus, jumping the percentage of the population 12 and older from 36.1 percent to 39.1 percent in just one week. Neighboring counties also had almost the same increase in vaccinations. However, NEA still trails the state average of 47.36 percent fully vaccinated.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Aug. 23 through Sunday:
Craighead – 724 new cases (decrease of 8 from last week); 1,353 active cases (increase of 51); 207 deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 365 new cases (increase of 31), 636 active (increase of 32); 92 deaths (increase of 5).
Lawrence – 102 new cases (increase of 6); 183 active (increase of 23); 45 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 150 new cases (increase of 4); 285 active (decrease of 26); 91 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 169 new cases (decrease of 73); 316 active cases (decrease of 24); 118 deaths (increase of 2).
Jackson – 68 new cases (decrease of 3); 125 active cases (increase of 6); 41 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 94 new cases (increase of 4), 162 active cases (increase of 20); 50 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 87 new cases (increase of 5), 134 active cases (increase of 24); 55 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 95 new cases (increase of 37), 142 active cases (increase of 42); 52 deaths (unchanged).
