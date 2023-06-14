JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was held in contempt of court by Circuit Judge Chris Thyer on Monday after falling asleep during court.
Reddi Parker, 43, was in court on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less the 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug, possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to court documents, Thyer warned Parker not to fall asleep, and Parker continued to do so.
“Defendant acted in a manner that the Court believed he to be under the influence of controlled substances,” Thyer wrote.
The judge ordered Parker to be drug tested.
A drug test revealed Parker tested positive for: cocaine, marijuana, opioids, oxycodones, methadone and barbituates.
Thyer ordered Parker to be held at the Craighead County Detention Center and be brought back to court on Tuesday.
He also ordered a medical screening for Parker at the jail.
On Tuesday, Thyer purged the contempt order against Parker and ordered that Parker could be released under his original bond.
Parker was arrested in March following a search of a residence in the 4200 block of Lochmoor Circle, according to a police report.
Parker, a resident of the house, was arrested along with Abagail Weaver, of the 200 block of Hickory Street; Colton Bushong, of the 200 block of Royale Drive; Chelsea Mitchell, of the Lochmoor Circle residence; and Leslie Mitchell, of the Lochmoor Circle residence.
District Judge David Boling set Parker’s bond at $75,000 at his probable cause hearing.
The residence is the same place where Parker’s wife, Emma Parker, 40, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head on June 13, 2021.
The Parkers and friends had been out drinking that night to celebrate Reddi Parker’s birthday. An argument ensued and a single gunshot was fired in the Parkers’ bedroom.
An extensive investigation was conducted with more than a half-dozen witnesses interviewed. The gun used in the shooting and Emma Parker’s cell phone were sent to the State Crime Lab.
Following the investigation, the death was ruled a suicide.
