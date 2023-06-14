JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was held in contempt of court by Circuit Judge Chris Thyer on Monday after falling asleep during court.

Reddi Parker, 43, was in court on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less the 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug, possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a minor.