JONESBORO — The Jonesboro man accused of first-degree murder took the stand Thursday at his trial in Craighead County Circuit Court and testified that he was afraid for his life when he fired multiple gunshots at a car, killing one man.
River Diamondstone Glasgow, 25, said an altercation occurred the night of April 2, 2020, at his residence, near the intersection of Brazos Street and Parkwood Road. While he and his roommates were playing video games, his roommate’s ex-girlfriend came to the door and began banging on the door to be let in. She was accompanied my a man. When his roommate, Danny Jones, cracked open the door, his phone was snatched from his hand and the man and woman took off running.
Glasgow said he went outside to check out the vehicle the two arrived in and while outside a vehicle that was traveling around 65 mph pulled onto the property, slamming its brakes and almost hitting him.
He said two men got out of the car and one approached him in a threatening manner.
That man Daniel Keith, Glasgow said, is about 6-foot, 6-inches tall and began yelling at him and threatening to kill him.
“He said, ‘I’ve got something for you,’” Glasgow said. He said the two men went back to their vehicle and Glasgow ran to the residence because, he said, “I thought they were going to get guns.”
Alvin Simes of Forrest City, Glasgow’s attorney, told the jury the case was one of self-defense.
Jones said Glasgow told the men at least 10 times to get off of his property, but they refused.
“Do you believe they would have hurt you and your friend,” Simes asked.
“One hundred percent. Yes, sir, 100 percent,” Glasgow replied.
Prosecutors asked him why he didn’t just go into the residence and lock the door and call police.
He admitted he never saw anyone with a firearm.
Reaching the residence, Glasgow said he reached through a screen door with a missing pane and grabbed a handgun from his other roommate’s hand, turned and went toward the men’s vehicle and began firing at two open doors, one on each side of the car.
The men were ducking and moving to avoid the gunfire when Jonathan Morgan, 39 of Jonesboro, was struck in the top of his head with a round.
An associate state medical examiner testified Wednesday that the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Dr. Adam Craig said the gunshot entered into the top of the head of Morgan and exited several inches away.
Craig didn’t perform the autopsy, but reviewed it for the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
Sgt. Nathan Ivy, a Jonesboro police officer, was on patrol when he responded to a shots heard call around 10:50 p.m. April 2 near the intersection of Brazos Street and Parkwood Road, he testified. When he arrived, he saw the victim with a gunshot wound to the head near a silver 2016 Ford Fiesta. Ivy said he checked Morgan for other gunshots, but found no others. He is shown on his body camera rolling Morgan onto his back. Morgan’s face was covered in blood.
Ivy tried to clear the area of onlookers with mixed results.
“He was still breathing,” Ivy said. “He was gasping for air.”
The officer applied life-saving measures on Morgan and rode in the ambulance with him. Morgan was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he later died, according to the incident report at the time.
Glasgow was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center, where his bond is $2.4 million.
On Thursday, Sgt. Heath Loggins testified that when he arrived on the scene Detective Bryan Bailey had handcuffed Glasgow and one of his roommates, and they were lying on the ground. He said he got their names.
Loggins was asked to identify Glasgow in court, and he pointed at the defendant
Lt. Kenneth Oldham with the Jonesboro police testified about test-firing the gun and sending shell casings from both the scene and the test-fire to the Crime Lab for analysis.
On Thursday, Steve Hargis, a firearms and toolmarks examiner for the Arkansas State Crime Lab, testified that the gun Glasgow used had an 18-round clip and the bullet that struck Morgan was a hollow-point 9 mm.
The state is being represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Thomason and Deputy Prosecutor Kirk B. Lonidier.
The trial went to the jury Thursday afternoon for it to begin deliberations.
