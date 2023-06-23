JONESBORO — The Jonesboro man accused of first-degree murder took the stand Thursday at his trial in Craighead County Circuit Court and testified that he was afraid for his life when he fired multiple gunshots at a car, killing one man.

River Diamondstone Glasgow, 25, said an altercation occurred the night of April 2, 2020, at his residence, near the intersection of Brazos Street and Parkwood Road. While he and his roommates were playing video games, his roommate’s ex-girlfriend came to the door and began banging on the door to be let in. She was accompanied my a man. When his roommate, Danny Jones, cracked open the door, his phone was snatched from his hand and the man and woman took off running.