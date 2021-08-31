JONESBORO — The man who threatened a judge in June 2020 and also threatened to take a police officer’s gun had his case dismissed after the court learned that he died on May 25.
Felix Kennedy was 22 at the time of his death, according to court records.
According to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department, Kennedy refused to leave the front entrance of the Justice Complex and repeatedly kept telling the officer on duty he needed to see the judge.
The situation continued to escalate as the officer denied Kennedy entrance into the courtroom.
According to the report, Kennedy then threatened the judge and also threatened to take the officer’s gun.
Kennedy was charged with threatening a judicial officer or juror.
