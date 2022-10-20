JONESBORO — The woman Charles A. Devine spent the night with on the day of his wife’s murder testified Wednesday at his trial for first-degree murder.

Stacey Devine was killed on Feb. 11, 2016. Her body was discovered on Feb. 12, 2016, near the intersection of Commerce and Pacific roads, when a man walking with his daughter and dog saw Devine’s body in a ditch.

jschratz@jonesborosun.com