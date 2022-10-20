JONESBORO — The woman Charles A. Devine spent the night with on the day of his wife’s murder testified Wednesday at his trial for first-degree murder.
Stacey Devine was killed on Feb. 11, 2016. Her body was discovered on Feb. 12, 2016, near the intersection of Commerce and Pacific roads, when a man walking with his daughter and dog saw Devine’s body in a ditch.
Kari Pipes said she and Charles Devine began a relationship around Feb. 1 of that year. She said they called and texted each other several times a day and the relationship soon became intimate.
She said she didn’t know he was married.
Devine invited her to spend the night of Feb. 11 at the Motel 6 on South Caraway Road. Pipes said she first went to Kmart to buy Devine Valentine’s Day gifts and arrived at the motel at about 5 p.m. She said Devine was already there.
When asked by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Henry about Devine’s demeanor, Pipes said he was “grouchy,” which wasn’t his typical behavior.
She said she woke up about midnight to ride along with Devine when he threw his paper route. When they returned to the hotel room she said Devine left, saying he needed to get some clothes.
Pipes said Devine came to her house on Feb. 12 and stayed until it was time for his paper route.
On Feb. 16, 2016, she was called by the Jonesboro Police Department and asked to come in for questioning. It was then, she said, that she found out that Devine was married and that his wife was found dead.
“I called him and asked what was going on,” Pipes said.
She said he told her he had to lay low because his wife was found dead.
Pipes was followed on the stand by Eric Devlin, a computer and phone forensic examiner with Lone Star Forensic Group in Houston, Texas.
He said JPD had sent Devine’s iPhone to him for an examination and he extracted text messages, call information and other data from the phone.
Devlin said he could determine the phone’s proximity to cell towers in the area. He said Devine’s phone was pinpointed in the area of the Devines’ house, where Stacey Devine’s car was found and near to where her body was discovered.
The prosecution showed an electronic chart showing:
Calls made to Stacey Devine on Feb. 11-12, zero.
Calls made to Kari Pipes on Feb. 11-12, 40.
Calls made to Pipes after Feb. 12, 23.
The trial resumes today at 9 a.m. at the Craighead County Courthouse with Circuit Judge Chris Thyer presiding.
