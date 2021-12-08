JONESBORO — A Papa John’s delivery woman told Jonesboro police Tuesday night that she was robbed at gunpoint at 2300 Willow Road.
The victim, 20, reported that a 14-inch pizza, a 16-piece Buffalo chicken wings, an eight-piece Buffalo chicken wings and a cinnamon pull apart were stolen, along with $15 in cash.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 57-year-old Jonesboro man reported that he was hit in the head with a hammer Tuesday night and a window was broken in the 300 block of State Street. The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
A 63-year-old Clinton woman reported that someone stole her wallet that she left in her cart Tuesday afternoon at Walmart, 1815 E. Highland Drive. The wallet, valued at $50, contained $2,000 cash and a check for $1,500.
The head of security at Nettleton Public Schools turned in two counterfeit $100 bills Tuesday morning that were found at Fox Meadow Elementary School. Thre is no suspect at this time, Jonesboro police said.
Hertz Rental told police Tuesday morning that a 2021 Toyota Camry was rented on Oct. 21 and hasn’t been returned. The credit card provided by the suspect turned out not to be issued to him.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her 36-year-old boyfriend choked her twice to the point of unconsciousness and kept her from using her phone to contact police. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Links Circle. The suspect could face charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a felony, and first-degree interference with emergency communications and theft of $1,000 or less, both misdemeanors.
