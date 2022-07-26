220727-JS-Delta-concussion-photo

Jonesboro High School athletic trainer Leah Hill (left) assists senior football player Tony McKay with his baseline concussion testing, part of which is conducted using a cell phone app.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — With August comes the start of high school football, and for a professor at Arkansas State University, heightened concern for the young athletes who might sustain a concussion.

Dr. Scott Bruce has joined with other health professionals to form the Delta Concussion Project which has a goal of reducing the incidence and harmful impact of sports-related concussions. He is assistant dean for research in the College of Nursing and Health Professions at A-State and an associate professor and director of research for the Master of Athletic Training program.