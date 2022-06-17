JONESBORO — A town hall forum for local Democratic candidates will be held Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Parker Park Community Center.
The event will be held in the meeting room at the community center and is open to the public.
Confirmed candidates who will be in attendance include: Chenoa Summers, candidate for State Senate District 20; and Deborah Johnson, candidate for Craighead County circuit clerk.
Also slated to attend are: Garrett Barnes, candidate for justice of the peace, District 2; Jolene Mullet, candidate for justice of the peace, District 1; and Steven Summers, candidate for justice of the peace, District 7.
