JONESBORO — The Old Craighead County Jail has seen its share of history, however its days are coming to a close as Craighead County prepares for its destruction.

The Art-Deco style, yellow brick structure located on Madison Street behind the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro was a Public Works Administration project, which was completed in 1939, and replaced the 1920 Jonesboro Jail that was located at the corner of Madison and Monroe streets, according to the Living New Deal website.