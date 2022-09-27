JONESBORO — The Old Craighead County Jail has seen its share of history, however its days are coming to a close as Craighead County prepares for its destruction.
The Art-Deco style, yellow brick structure located on Madison Street behind the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro was a Public Works Administration project, which was completed in 1939, and replaced the 1920 Jonesboro Jail that was located at the corner of Madison and Monroe streets, according to the Living New Deal website.
The 1939 building remained in use as Craighead County’s jail until in 1989, when a new detention facility was built on the western outskirts of Jonesboro.
Afterward, the old jail became a part of the Craighead County Courthouse Annex and has been used to store county records.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Thursday that they have been working on finding additional courtroom space since 2019.
He said that it was decided that since the space hadn’t really been used for more than storage of janitorial supplies and county documents in more than 30 years, they would use the space for that project.
“I hate to see it destroyed,” he said, noting they looked at several other locations for the project as well but the expansion was needed.
In order to preserve the history of the building, Day said they have partnered with Nettleton EAST to take photographs and create a documentary on the jail’s long history.
“We will be saving the cornerstone as well,” he stated.
Day said nothing has been decided for certain, but the hope is to set up a space, perhaps even in the new building, to display the remembrances of the historic jail.
“I hate that the building has to be destroyed, but honestly the space is just too valuable,” Day stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.