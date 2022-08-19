Railroad depots were once vital elements of the communities that grew around them, but they have now became a rare sight as many have been lost over time. Some historic depots remain intact and relatively unaltered, although they might be weathered with age.
The ones that do remain can be found in various states across Northeast Arkansas and the entire nation.
Some still have commercial uses such as tourist attractions and museums, while others lay in ruin.
Here are just a few local examples of the magnificent structures that once dominated the “golden age” of Arkansas’s railroads and are found on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
According to information found on the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism (ADPHT) website, the railroad depots that survived the “golden age” of Arkansas’s railroad development, which lasted from the 1870s into the 1940s, represent important physical reminders of a pivotal period in the state’s cultural history, as well as a hint at how railroads influenced the development of both the state and the nation.
By 1941 there were approximately 4,700 miles of railroad track in Arkansas, however with the increasing popularity of the automobile, the golden age of railroading was coming to an end as passenger service began to decline, even though the railroad was still important to industry and shipping.
In a continuously developing age of transportation, most people have never even stepped foot on a train, nor do they pay them much attention unless they are stopped by one at a crossing.
Some may have the urge to ride the rail, but don’t want to make the long drive to a far-off city that might still have a depot.
Luckily, they can make the relatively short drive to the Walnut Ridge Depot, which is located at 109 Southwest Front Street in Walnut Ridge. Here passengers can catch the Texas Eagle Amtrak, which still provides a route that travels through Arkansas and the United States.
Amtrak is a national railroad passenger system and, according to the Amtrak website, there are six Arkansas Amtrak Stations including Walnut Ridge, Arkadelphia, Little Rock, Malvern, Hope and Texarkana.
The restored Mediterranean-style structure now serves as the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, a tourist information center and the Amtrak passenger stop in Walnut Ridge.
The station was built in 1908 by the Iron Mountain Railroad, according to the ADPHT website.
In fact, it was one of the first cities in Arkansas to embrace passenger rail service and to completely renovate its historic depot to add a waiting area for Amtrak passengers and offices for the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
According to wikipedia, it was originally a Missouri Pacific Railroad station until April 30, 1971, just one day before Amtrak took over the company’s passenger services and in March of 1974, Amtrak’s Inter-American was extended from Fort Worth to St. Louis, restoring passenger service to the Missouri-Pacific Railroad’s main line as well.
Six months later, in September of 1974, the former Missouri-Pacific stations of Walnut Ridge and Newport were added to the list of stops.
The Inter-American was then replaced by the Eagle in 1981, which was then renamed the Texas Eagle in 1988.
The depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992, only three years before it was restored in 1995 by the Walnut Ridge Area Chamber of Commerce with funding from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD).
For those who do decide to take the train, however, you will have book online because the station has no Amtrak ticketing kiosks. For more information on tickets or destinations, visit the Amtrak website at www.amtrak.com.
Although Newport is no longer on the Amtrak’s list of stops, the depot still has some life left in it.
According to Wikipedia, the Mediterranean-style Newport Depot, also known as Missouri-Pacific Depot-Newport, is a historic railroad station, which is located at 401 Front Street in Newport.
It was built in 1904 by the Missouri-Pacific Railroad to handle passenger and freight traffic.
The long, rectangular single-story brick and stucco station has a hip roof with wide eaves supported by large Italianate knee brackets and a telegrapher’s bay, which extends above the roof line on the side by the tracks.
The Missouri-Pacific Railroad ended service on April 30, 1971, again one day before Amtrak took its over passenger services, however service to Newport was ended on April 14, 1996.
The station was also listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.
Now it serves as a focus of Newport’s annual Depot Days Festival, which is a community wide event that celebrates Newport’s rich musical history due to the town’s connection to the Rock ‘N Roll Highway 67.
Unfortunately the Leachville Depot, also known as the Blytheville, Leachville and Arkansas Southern Railroad Depot-Leachville, was not as fortunate as some stations, but at least it still stands strong with the majority of its original building material in tact, according to it owner Curtis Puckett, who owns and operates of Thomas E. Puckett Trucking Company.
It stands at 102 North McNamee Street in Leachville on Puckett’s lot.
He said that his father, Thomas Edward Puckett, purchased the property in the 90s for the trucking company which he owned at that time.
Puckett said that his father did a few repairs to keep the building intact because the wall on the south side of the structure was about to collapse.
“The tracks have been gone for over 50 years,” Puckett said, noting that the December tornado had caused a little damage but it was a strong old building and withstood the storm.
According to Wikipedia, this historic railroad station was built in 1910 by the Blytheville, Leachville and Arkansas Southern Railroad, which was a small regional railroad seeking to provide additional means for area farmers to bring their products to a wider market.
It is a single-story wood-frame structure, with an asphalt roof and wide overhanging eaves and a telegrapher’s station was once in a small addition on the track side of the building.
In it heyday the station provided both passenger and freight service.
The Leachville depot was also listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.
If you would like to find more historic sites, visit the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism website at www.arkansas.com or www. nationalregisterofhistoricplaces .com, the website for the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.