PARAGOULD — Two Greene County deputies were injured last week while responding to a call about a woman who appeared to be having a mental breakdown.
Jessica Georgette Thacker, 44, of Paragould was arrested around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday after Greene County deputies responded to a 911 call on Highway 135 North.
“The caller stated that the female had unhooked the propane tank and was in the caller’s vehicle with the doors locked and blowing the horn,” Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said in a Facebook post.
Deputies later found Thacker in a SUV parked under the carport.
“The doors were locked, and the female had a knife that she was using to stab the steering wheel and air bag of the car. Deputies retrieved the keys from the owner and got the door open. One deputy grabbed Thacker’s hands while the other attempted to get the knife away from her. Both deputies were bitten during the incident and one of the deputies was stabbed in the thumb with the knife,” Snyder said in the post.
Thacker was taken to the Greene County Jail. Authorities said she attempted to spit on and bite multiple officers and did spit directly in the face of one of the booking officers.
Officials said in a Facebook post that it appeared that Thacker was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.
Both of the deputies who were injured were treated and released early Thursday from the hospital emergency room, Snyder said.
Thacker was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony battery–2nd degree and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.