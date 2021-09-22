PARAGOULD — Deputies have made an arrest in connection with a Sept. 13 shooting that wounded a Greene County man.
They arrested Colton Van Hardin, 32, of rural Paragould, on charges of one count each of first-degree battery, a Class B felony; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit sworn by Detective Capt. Tony Williams of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, the arrest came in response to a Sept. 13 incident in which an individual had called 911 to say he had been shot.
Upon deputies’ arrival at the residence, they located the victim hiding behind the residence with a gunshot wound to the right foot.
The victim told the deputies that Colton Hardin (who is also a convicted felon) came out to the shed where he was and retrieved a Tactical Style AR-15 out of a tool box and asked him where the other gun was. The victim denied any knowledge of any other firearm. Hardin allegedly then fired a shot between the victim’s legs and then shot him in the right foot. An ambulance later transported the victim to an area hospital.
According to information from the Greene County Detention Center, Hardin was booked into that facility on Sept. 17. He remained there Wednesday without bond.
