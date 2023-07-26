JONESBORO — The suspect in the May killings of his father and stepmother repaid gambling debts soon after their murders, according to a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday.
Documents about the case were sealed by a judge at the request of prosecutors, citing the ongoing investigation. They asked the judge to unseal the documents on July 14, and the judge ruled to unseal them on Tuesday.
Jonathan Dean Boyd, 61, of Paragould, is charged with the deaths of Larry and Othelana Boyd, whose bodies were found on May 8 after Jonathan Boyd called the sheriff’s office to 7932 Arkansas 351 and said he found his parents dead in their recliners when he entered the residence that day.
Jonathan Boyd told investigators that he borrowed his father’s lawnmower on May 3 and returned it later that day. He said his father told him he had some business dealings later that day and to not come around for a few days, the affidavit states.
He said when he left his parents, he returned to his home in the 600 block of South Third Street in Paragould and took a nap before going to a residence in Jonesboro to play poker, according to the affidavit. Through video surveillance, investigators found Boyd’s statements to be false, the affidavit states.
Boyd told investigators that his father grew marijuana and was supposed to meet with someone about the marijuana.
Boyd said he tried to call his father several times over the next couple of days and received no answer or return calls.
He went to the home and found the two to be dead on Monday, May 8, the affidavit states.
Investigators found out that Jonathan Boyd had been playing poker and losing and borrowed $400 from a couple on May 1. On May 2, the wife messaged Boyd about repaying the loan and, according to the affidavit, he repaid the husband on May 4.
Boyd told investigators that he was unemployed and had cashed out a 401K check for $2,000 in January.
“Derrick King (who with his wife had loaned Boyd the $400) stated the money was in all 20 dollar bills. Derrick and (his wife) Angie King stated that they found out that Jonathan Boyd had also played poker on Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, and lost some larger amounts during some of those games. The Kings stated that everyone was wondering how in the world Jonathan had come up with the large amounts of money that he never had since Wednesday May 3, 2023.
“Jonathan Boyd told other poker players that he had cashed in his 401 K and received the check was how he could pay everyone back. ... Jonathan Boyd supplied investigators with the locations inside his parents residence where he stated they always kept money and firearms. Investigators located no money in those locations and all the firearms were missing. Besides what appeared to be a staged scene in the kitchen area of the residence, the only areas that appeared to be disturbed were where Larry and Othelana Boyd kept the money and firearms.”
Boyd also inquired with an acquaintance, wanting to know the value of the marijuana that his father had grown. He told the acquaintance he would sell him some of the marijuana, the affidavit states.
“Investigators learned that after Jonathan Boyd left the his parents’ residence after locating their bodies on May 8, 2023, he went to a friend of his house named David Forkum and asked him to hold onto some firearms because he was afraid law enforcement would be searching his house. Those weapons have since been confiscated and seized by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, and Jonathan Boyd was confronted about lying to law enforcement. One of the firearms seized is a .22-caliber revolver and Jonathan Boyd had previously told investigators that his dad always kept a .22-caliber revolver in his drawer beside his recliner. The revolver was noted as missing by law enforcement after the deceased bodies were located.
“Investigators learned that on the evening of May 8, 2023, after the discovery of his parents’ bodies and taking the firearms to his friend to hold, Jonathan Boyd was witnessed playing poker in Kennett, Missouri, and appeared to be happy and acting as if nothing had happened. One of the poker players eventually asked him about the news concerning his parents and he told them they were found murdered and he did not want to discuss it,” the affidavit states.
Boyd exercised his rights to request a lawyer on May 11 and immediately returned to this residence for a short period of time before leaving and not being heard from or seen since the afternoon of May 11, 2023.
“During interviews with several of the poker players, it was learned that Jonathan Boyd was upset because Larry Boyd had told him he needed to find a job and was cutting him off financially. A search warrant was executed at Jonathan Boyd’s residence on Saturday May 13, 2023, and items or potential evidence were seized,” according to the affidavit.
“Due to the numerous false statements Jonathan Boyd has supplied investigators, false statements Boyd supplied to his fellow poker player friends and what appears to be Jonathan Boyd fleeing the area, a request has been submitted for issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Jonathan Boyd,” the affidavit states.
On May 22, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Boyd with three Class Y felonies: two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery of a firearm.
Boling set Boyd’s bond at $5 million and, if released, he must wear an ankle monitor. He also must surrender his passport.
