JONESBORO — Craighead County sheriff’s deputies made several drug busts in the past week, with some involving firearms, according to probable cause affidavits.
On Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m., deputies were sent to the 3000 block of Arkansas 91 about a single gunshot being fired and a motorcycle speeding off. They were told that the motorcycle could be found on Craighead Road 131.
Deputies located the motorcycle and spoke to Wesley Hinton Pierce, 45, who lived at the residence. Deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence, the affidavit said. Pierce is on probation and deputies conducted a probation search of the residence.
When Pierce was asked if anything illegal would be found, he became extremely emotional, the affidavit said. He said “that he had several firearms and almost 2 pound of methamphetamine inside the residence.”
While searching Pierce’s bedroom closet, deputies found three separate containers with suspected meth weighing 631 grams. They also found five more plastic bags with an additional 13 grams of meth, a working digital scale and three empty packages suspected to have been used for packaging meth.
In the main area of the bedroom, deputies found a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun with five rounds in the magazine, a Glock 9 mm handgun with 11 rounds in it and a .22 Magnum revolver with six rounds in it, the affidavit said.
The Smith & Wesson was reported as stolen.
The total amount of meth seized was listed at 1.4 pounds.
On Wednesday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Pierce with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking a controlled substance, theft by receiving of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fowler set Pierce’s bond at $250,000 cash-only.
In setting the bond, Fowler cited Pierce’s past crimes:
On Sept. 7, 2021, Circuit Judge Chris Thyer sentenced Pierce to five years of probation for a June 22, 2019, arrest on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Pierce was arrested on possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture meth on March 9, 2009, by Craighead County deputies. He was given five years of probation by Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer in November 2010.
He pleaded guilty to a January 2006 charge of attempted commercial burglary and received a five-year suspended sentence. A charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dropped.
Also in January 2006, Pierce pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery. Two counts of theft of property were dropped, and Pierce received a five-year suspended sentence.
In August 2005, Pierce pleaded guilty to breaking or entering. A theft of property charge was dropped. Pierce was sentenced to five years of probation.
In May 2001, Pierce pleaded guilty to felony criminal attempt. A charge of theft of property was dropped. He was sentenced to three years of probation.
In a separate case, on Tuesday at 1:56 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a Chevrolet Impala for making a left-hand turn without using its turn signal, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The driver, Lisa Neal, 41, of Jonesboro, was reaching under her seat when the deputy walked up to the car. Neal told the deputy she didn’t have any identification on her.
The back seat passenger, Brooke Bowman, 42, of Jonesboro but was wanted in Jonesboro for a failure to appear warrant.
Another deputy told another passenger David Reed, 44, of Beech Grove, to get out of the vehicle.
When asked if there was any narcotics in the car, Neal admitted there was a meth pipe in her purse.
The vehicle was searched and inside a black case deputies found 5.3 grams of suspected meth and a digital scale with meth residue on it. A 9 mm pistol was found underneath the passenger seat.
On Wednesday, Fowler found probable cause to charge Reed with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fowler set Reed’s bond at $350,000 cash-only.
Neal was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a $3,500 bond.
Bowman is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond for failure to appear.
In a separate case, Deputy Cody Ladner pulled over a red sport utility vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Dan Avenue after it swerved.
Ladner smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, Clayton A. Thompson, 39, of Batesville, initially refused to get out of his vehicle.
After Thompson got out of the vehicle, deputies searched it and found two plastic bags containing about a half an ounce of suspected meth, a glass pipe, a marijuana grinder and a digital scale.
On Monday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Thompson with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clayton was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond.
