JONESBORO — Cpl. Jeania Byrd will head up Craighead County’s Crisis Response Team in a partnership with Arisa Health, according to Sheriff Marty Boyd.
This program is funded through a three-year, $550,000 federal grant awarded by the U.S. Justice Department in March. Its purpose is to provide Craighead County with resources that will assist the most vulnerable citizens with compassionate care.
Crisis Intervention Team coordinator Byrd will be the first member of the Craighead County Crisis Response Team. Licensed professional counselor Carla Tilghman will also be on the team from Arisa Health. Tilghman is also a Crisis Intervention Team coordinator as well as a certified part-time law enforcement officer. These two have begun responding to crisis situations throughout Craighead County.
Byrd said the United States has a mental health crisis that needs to be addressed.
Another use of the Craighead County Crisis Intervention Response Initiative is to improve public safety responses and outcomes for individuals with mental illnesses or co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse issues who come in contact with the justice system. The two of them hold training sessions for police officers in crisis intervention.
“We train the officers,” Byrd said Thursday. “Our goal is to keep these people out of jail.”
She said the grant allows the response team to hire three therapists.
“We’re able to get a therapist in the car and get these people into aftercare,” Byrd said.
She said having non-uniformed people respond to a person in crisis helps smooth the interaction.
The Crisis Intervention Team training for officers is a 40-hour course. Six sessions have been held so far with at least 20 officers in attendance for each session. Officers come from most county sheriffs’ offices and several municipal police departments in the region, Byrd said.
The Crisis Response Team is only available for Craighead County because it received the grant.
Initially, the Craighead County Crisis Response Team will be made up of one Crisis Intervention Team officer and one licensed mental health professional partnered together to respond to crisis calls related to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. Other teams will follow.
“The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has always been a leader in providing services focusing on proper treatment and assistance of those experiencing situations in which they may not be in control. Our office will focus on de-escalating and calming down a situation when an individual with a mental illness is involved, discovering what triggered the crisis, connecting the individual with necessary resources, and following up with them on their progress or recovery,” a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.
Byrd said people suffering a crisis are taken to an emergency room to be screened. Therapists and social workers are available to help with insurance and aftercare issues, she said. If the person is suicidal, they are taken to somewhere like St. Bernards Behavioral Health for treatment.
In October 2019 a Crisis Stabilization Unit opened near the sheriff’s office to handle people with mental illnesses. It is a voluntary center and not for people with acute illnesses, Byrd said.
Boyd said Wednesday the response and intervention teams will work with the stabilization unit if people need a place to stay. The unit has 16 beds and 24-hour staffing.
