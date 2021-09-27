LAKE CITY — A Craighead County deputy got an eyeful late Friday in Lake City.
Deputy Tyler C. Martin responded to a vehicle break-in at about 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Craighead Road 815. When he arrived he found the suspect, Billy Michael Platz, 56, of 3817 Craighead Road 815, naked. Martin was told by the complainant that Platz was trying to get into his residence.
Martin wrote in his report:
“Upon my arrival, I discovered the naked male at the front of the house, the naked male then walked into the fenced front yard, and began to advance towards me as I began to give him commands to place himself on the ground. The naked male did not comply, nor did he acknowledge my commands, and continued to advance towards me.
“I then put the male at Taser point, and continued to give commands to place himself on the ground, at which he did not comply. His advance towards me was stopped by the fence, and at that time he turned away from me, and made for the gate of the fence.
“At this point I called for EMS because something seemed off with the male. I then met the male at the gate, and attempted to take him into custody, but he began to pull away from me. I then placed the male on the ground with the least amount of force necessary, and I was able to detain him with little difficulty.
“Once detained, I sat the male up, and attempted to gain information from him, but he would not respond.
“I then made contact with the caller, … who advised me that the subject was Billy Platz, and upon confirming that, and running Mr. Platz through dispatch, it was discovered that he had a felony warrant out of Greene County that was confirmed, and a hold was requested to be placed. It was my belief at this point that Mr. Platz was under the influence of some mind-altering substance, and upon EMSs arrival, I requested he be taken to St. Bernards to be cleared medically.
“After speaking with the caller again, I found that Mr. Platz was a distant relation, who they did not allow on the property. Mr. Pearson did advised that he did not want to press charges on Mr. Platz for getting into his vehicle.
“I did place Mr. Platz under arrest for Public Intox, Public Sexual indecency, and Refusal to submit to arrest.”
Platz was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center, and a jailer was sent to sit with him.
