HARDY — A Sharp County deputy was shot Friday by an 11-year-old boy who the deputy and a Hardy police officer had stopped to help.
Deputy Marc Boyd and Hardy police officer Dan Gallagher saw the boy riding his bicycle on Arkansas 175 between Wirth and Hardy after getting a call at from dispatch about a possible runaway, according to a press release from the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy told the officers he was riding his bike to his father’s house to visit him.
After confirming the juvenile wasn’t a runaway, the deputy put the boy’s bicycle into the trunk of his patrol car and put the boy in the back seat. He then took the boy for ice cream at a nearby gas station, Sheriff Mark Counts said.
Boyd was driving the boy to the boy’s residence when the juvenile got into his backpack, pulled out a revolver and shot the deputy through the cage that separates the front and back seat. The bullet struck Boyd in the arm, Counts said.
A Spring River Ambulance transported Boyd to the White River Medical Center in Batesville where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury and released, Counts said.
The juvenile was taken into custody awaiting the filing of formal charges. He was transported later on Friday to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.
