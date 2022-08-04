JONESBORO — Cody Ladner always wanted to be a law enforcement officer.
The Craighead County sheriff’s deputy has worked at the office since starting out as a corrections officer in the Detention Center in 2017.
He became a deputy in 2019 and has focused his attention on getting drugs off the streets.
For his work he has been named by the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force as its Officer of the Year.
“Cody was selected because of his high work ethic and ability to be a team player” said Chad Henson the DTF commander. “He is well respected among his peers and has displayed exceptional communication skills.
“Cody was selected out of all the other officers in the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force.”
Ladner isn’t a member of the DTF, but he hopes to join it eventually, he said Thursday.
Henson said Tuesday that the thing he’s most impressed about is Ladner’s attitude toward his job.
“He’s highly motivated with an exceptional work ethic,” Henson said. “His attitude is very contagious. He’s one of the leaders of drug arrests in the six counties (that comprise the DTF). It’s not so much about productivity, but his attitude. He’s a professional deputy.”
Ladner called 2022 “a pretty good year,” saying he has made arrests that netted 2 pounds of methamphetamine in one case and a half-pound of meth in another case. In the case of getting the 2 pounds off the streets, several stolen guns were also confiscated.
He said other arrests have yielded “an ounce here, another ounce there.”
Most of his arrests have come from probation or parole searches of the arrestees’ homes or vehicles, he said. Others come from traffic stops.
Ladner works the second shift from 3 until 11 p.m.
“It’s usually the busiest shift,” he said.
“I’ve always wanted to be a cop of some kind,” he said, noting that one of his uncles served in the Oklahoma State Police.
He said working with veteran deputies has proven invaluable while learning about his job.
“A veteran officer told me ‘Find something that you love to do and do it,’” Ladner said. “And that’s what I did. I love talking to those with more experience.”
He said he’s been stopped by people he arrested on drug charges who thank him, saying the arrest helped them get off drugs.
“They were able to get their lives together,” Ladner said.
He said his work as a jailer helped prepare him to be a deputy. He originally applied to be a deputy but was told he needed to work as a detention officer first.
“I learned a lot working in the jail,” he said, but after more than two years there he was ready to move on.
He said his focus on drugs has worked out well, and it is a good thing anytime he can get drugs off the street.
“I love everything about it,” Ladner said.
He is also a member of the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team.
Ladner is married to his wife Taylor, and they have two children, a 5-year-old son and a 4-month-old daughter.
