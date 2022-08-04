Ladner

Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner has been named the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force Officer of the Year.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — Cody Ladner always wanted to be a law enforcement officer.

The Craighead County sheriff’s deputy has worked at the office since starting out as a corrections officer in the Detention Center in 2017.

