JONESBORO — A Mountain Home pair was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Friday after a traffic stop on Craighead Road 328 by sheriff’s deputies and search resulted in the discovery of six pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle with an estimated value of $30,000.
On Monday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Amelia Eve Pittaway, 37, and Curtis Wayne Clifton, 42, with simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, being felons in possession of firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental operations.
Fowler gave both of them $250,000 bonds.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Deputy Lloyd Norman observed a car leaving a residence on Craighead Road 328 at a high rate of speed. When Norman caught up with the vehicle, it was traveling on the wrong side of the road.
After pulling the car over, both Clifton and Pittaway gave the deputy false names, the affidavit said. Pittaway told Norman there was marijuana in the vehicle and turned it over to him.
A probable cause search found the six pounds of meth distributed throughout the vehicle and under the hood.
Two firearms were found in the vehicle during the search.
A search warrant was executed at about noon Friday at the residence on Craighead Road 328 and Billy Stephens, 61, was arrested and charged with possession of meth, according to Justin Rolland, chief deputy for the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. Rolland said several grams were found at the residence.
Pittaway was arrested in November 2020 on suspicion of trying to pass counterfeit $20 bills in Mountain Home.
Clifton was arrested in September 2021 on charges of manufacturing meth at a Mountain Home motel and also being a felon in possession of a firearm after a rifle that was stolen from Poinsett County and a 9 mm handgun were found inside of the motel room, according to published reports.
