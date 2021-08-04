JONESBORO — Despite the extension of the moratorium on evictions by the Biden administration on Tuesday, Arkansas tenants still face evictions, said Emily Matteson, eviction attorney for Legal Aid of Arkansas on Wednesday.
On Tuesday in Craighead County Circuit Court, 23 eviction lawsuits were filed.
The original moratorium, which was put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expired July 31. The extension lasts until Oct. 3.
Matteson said she thinks eviction notices will increase.
“Yes, I think definitely they’ll increase,” Matteson said.
She said that in 2020 there were 448 landlord-tenant filings in court. As of Tuesday, she said, there were 639 so far for 2021.
According to The Associated Press, the CDC put the initial eviction ban in place as part of the COVID-19 response when jobs shifted and many workers lost income. The ban was intended to hold back the spread of the virus among people put out on the streets and into shelters, but it also penalized landlords who lost income as a result.
Matteson said many landlords have refused to participate in the CDC program because of conditions that include denying them to seek past overdue rent and also paperwork involved.
Matteson said the extension should help tenants who are facing evictions.
“It’ll definitely help,” she said, “especially if more landlords want to cooperate.”
She said any tenants facing eviction can call Legal Aid’s helpline at 1-800-952-9243 Monday-Thursday from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 5:15-7:15 p.m.
Calls to Dan and Beth Pasmore, members of the Northeast Arkansas Landlord Association, weren’t returned as of Wednesday afternoon.
The AP reported that National Apartment Association president and CEO Bob Pinnegar said the organization “has always held the same position – the eviction moratorium is an unfunded government mandate that forces housing providers to deliver a costly service without compensation and saddles renters with insurmountable debt.”
The Aspen Institute reported that 15 million Americans live in households currently behind in their rental payments
According to Legal Aid of Arkansas, the “unlawful detainer” process begins when the landlord gives the tenant a written eviction notice stating that the lease has been terminated. For non-payment of rent, this notice must give the tenant at least three days to vacate.
For all other lease violations, the notice period should be at least 14 days. For termination of a month-to-month lease (absent some other lease violation), the notice period must be at least one month.
If the tenant stays in the dwelling beyond the time given in the notice, then the landlord is allowed to file a lawsuit for unlawful detainer. The tenant must receive proper service of a summons and complaint through either a process server or certified mail.
