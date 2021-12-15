TRUMANN — After the recent tornado disaster, many displaced families can still look forward to a traditional hot Christmas dinner thanks to the Trumann Community Christmas Dinner.
Lindsay Miller, event coordinator for the First General Baptist Church, said on Tuesday that the need for a warm meal for Christmas is greater than ever for residents in the Trumann area.
“People keep asking if we are still having it.” Miller said. “We’ve been doing this a long time and people have come to depend on it, but there many others in need this year, too. People shouldn’t have to worry about the Christmas meal with everything else right now.”
The 24 Annual Trumann Community Christmas Dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Trumann Sports Complex on Pecan Grove Road. It is free to anyone, from the needy and homeless to the displaced and elderly.
This will be Miller’s 14th year to coordinate the event. Normally, more than 1,000 people are feed, but the need will be much greater this Christmas because so many families lost their homes during last Friday’s tornado.
It will be a traditional Christmas meal with ham, turkey and dressing, mash potatoes and gravy, vegetables, rolls, deserts and drinks.
It will be dine-in, carry-out or delivery to people around the Trumann area on Christmas Day. For delivery call 870-650-1053 anytime from now until 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.
“The meals will be delivered to homes, hotels, shelters or just wherever people are staying right now,” Miller added, “We would deliver further if we could, but we just don’t have enough volunteers.”
She said volunteers are still needed. Extra volunteers can also show up at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day as well.
Eight local churches and several individuals cook for that day. Plus, several churches and individuals donate money for the dinner. To cook or donate food, contact Miller at 870-483-3183.
“There has always been an outpouring of donations for the event,” Miller said, “If I need something, I can just post something on Facebook to get the word out and I generally receive it fairly quickly.”
Leftovers will be taken to local shelters, hospitals and also be distributed to local emergency personnel.
”Supplies and other donations already being supplied at the recreation center will also be passed out if people also need other things this year,” Miller said. “People are always so grateful, so it warms your heart and reminds you of why you do it.”
For monetary donations, make checks out to “Community Christmas Dinner” at 16147 Pecan Grove Lane, Trumann, AR, 72472, or to “First General Baptist Church” at 15765 Promised Land Lane, Trumann, AR, 72472. Also via PayPal at lindsaycamille@ hotmail.com or Venmo at LindsayMiller85.
”Every penny donated will go to buy meat for this meal,” Miller said.
