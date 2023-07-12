Diamond

The former Diamond Grill and Eagles Lodge, which was destroyed by an arsonist, is mostly cleared.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — The site of the former Diamond Grill and Eagles Lodge that was completely destroyed more than a year after an arson gutted the structure is finally almost cleared.

On Feb. 18, 2022, a fire broke out at the Diamond Grill, 305 N. Airport Road. Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills ruled that the fire was an arson. The building was totally destroyed. No arrests have been made.