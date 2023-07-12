JONESBORO — The site of the former Diamond Grill and Eagles Lodge that was completely destroyed more than a year after an arson gutted the structure is finally almost cleared.
On Feb. 18, 2022, a fire broke out at the Diamond Grill, 305 N. Airport Road. Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills ruled that the fire was an arson. The building was totally destroyed. No arrests have been made.
In October 2020, police seized an assortment of drugs and guns outside the venue. Two people were arrested.
That incident was one of several involving guns and drugs reported at the Diamond Grill by the Jonesboro Police Department.
The Jonesboro City Council approved a plan to condemn the property, whose owner is listed as I&C Rentals, after the building burned.
Development plans on hold
In May 2021, the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission was presented with a plan for a 30-lot subdivision on 7 acres to replace the former private club at 305 N. Airport Road.
I & C Rentals was seeking preliminary approval for Wolf Trails, zoned RS-8 single family residential, to replace the former Eagles Lodge and Diamond Grill. The lots would range from 0.13 to 0.8 acres.
“The subdivision plans originally submitted were voided at the applicant’s request.
It appears the project is on hold, at best, until and unless they decide to move forward with resubmitted plans,” according to Bill Campbell, communications director for the City of Jonesboro.
Calls to Jose Sanchez, who is overseeing the development for I & C Rentals, were not returned. The proposed rezoning was brought before the Jonesboro City Council by Ignacio Islas of I & C in 2021.
