JONESBORO — While a judge ruled orally Thursday that he would grant possession of First United Methodist Church property to the church’s statewide governing body, details of the order are yet to be sorted out.
Special Judge Gary Arnold said as he announced the ruling that the former First United Methodist church had disaffiliated from the connectional worldwide Christian denomination and he would grant temporary possession of the church real estate to the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
The judge said his order of delivery for the property would be effective Aug. 1.
A full trial over property ownership is scheduled for the week of Jan. 24.
In the trial, the judge will have to evaluate each of the 20 deeds to property belonging to the church and weigh them against a long-standing trust clause that’s part of church law. Some of the deeds from land donations or sales date as far back as 1920.
In the meantime, attorneys for the various parties involved in the dispute will confer on the exact wording of the order.
First Methodist will also have the opportunity to seek to continue to use the real estate in the interim by posting a security bond.
“Aug. 1st gives the petitioners the opportunity to get ready to in fact turn over possession on Aug. 1st. That’s why I put it off that long,” Arnold said near the conclusion of a day-long hearing.
First United Methodist Church was the first congregation in Arkansas to seek disaffiliation from the worldwide body under a procedure authorized by the church’s worldwide government, known as the General Conference. It was also one of the largest United Methodist congregations in the state.
Now incorporated as First Methodist Church of Jonesboro, Ark., Inc., and led by long-time Senior Pastor John Miles, the congregation’s lawyers argued in court that granting possession of the property to the Arkansas Conference would cause major disruptions, not only to worship services, but to dozens of ministries carried out by the church on a daily basis. Employees of those programs would also face job uncertainty, they argued.
Lawyers for the Arkansas Conference, and for the “real” First United Methodist Church, the group of members who remained loyal to the denomination and has been worshipping in alternate locations, said there’s no reason those ministries couldn’t continue at the site.
The Rev. Tony Griffin, president of the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference, testified during Thursday’s hearing that the trust clause assures that property belonging to United Methodist Churches are used to carry out the UMC’s missions. When it ceases to be used for that purpose, the conference declares “exigent circumstances.”
That happened Dec. 16, the day after the majority of the congregation held a special meeting, in which the overwhelming majority of members in attendance voted that they no longer want to be affiliated with the worldwide denomination. The congregation also adopted new bylaws, reportedly inconsistent with UMC regulations and elected six “managers” to direct the operation of the church.
The judge also heard testimony that the congregation established three new bank accounts at First Security Bank in the name of First Methodist Church, while also maintaining long-standing accounts at First Community Bank in the name of First United Methodist Church.
The “real” First United Methodist Church, also referred to as the Stay UMC group, has bank accounts at FNC Bank, according to testimony in a previous hearing.
Griffin said the “real” First United Methodist Church, which has its own pastor assigned by the state bishop, has maintained its financial obligations, or “apportionments,” to the worldwide church, while the old First United Methodist Church has not.
