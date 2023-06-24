JONESBORO — While a judge ruled orally Thursday that he would grant possession of First United Methodist Church property to the church’s statewide governing body, details of the order are yet to be sorted out.

Special Judge Gary Arnold said as he announced the ruling that the former First United Methodist church had disaffiliated from the connectional worldwide Christian denomination and he would grant temporary possession of the church real estate to the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church.

