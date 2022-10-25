PARAGOULD — Paragould police have released the name of the officer who was injured in an officer-involved shooting last week.
According to a media release from Paragould police, Cpl. Owen Mundy was wounded by gunfire in the Oct. 18 incident on Highway 412 and Rockingchair Road.
Paragould police reported on Oct. 18 that officers had responded to a call about an unwanted person at a house in the 100 block of South Rockingchair Road. As officers arrived, contact was made with a male subject, who opened fire on responding officers.
Gunfire was exchanged and Mundy was struck, as well as another person who was at the home, authorities have said.
The suspect was found dead, police said on Oct. 18.
Police said Monday that Mundy, who has worked with the department for four years as a patrol officer, required surgery and is now recovering.
Before he started work with the Paragould Police Department, Mundy served with the U.S. Coast Guard.
The incident is still under investigation by the Arkansas State Police.
Paragould police said Monday that no other names involved in the incident will be released at this time.
