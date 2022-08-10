JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police detective testified about the crime scene Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of a Jonesboro man.
Gabriel Walton, 20, of Jonesboro, is accused of the August 2020 murder of Ronald Volyes, 57.
Walton was 18 years old at the time of Volyes’ death.
Detective Keri Varner on Wednesday described the crime scene with blood pooling next to Volyes’ body and blood droplets at the scene.
She also testified about blood being discovered on a quilt found on the bed in the residence’s master bedroom.
Volyes was found dead and covered in blood by a male family member inside his home in the 3900 block of Kaye Lane, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Details of his injuries were not noted in the report or affidavit, but the department did note that the murder occurred during an argument with a “knife or cutting instrument.”
Varner said a knife was found in the kitchen of the residence.
Police didn’t indicate when Walton was developed as a suspect or when they interviewed him for a probable cause affidavit, as he was in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting trial for breaking into a local church.
The interview was conducted in January 2020.
“After Miranda warning was given and Walton signing off that he understood, an interview was conducted on Walton and details of the events were given by Walton that were accurate as to what was found at the scene of the crime,” the affidavit read.
“After checking personal information on Walton, a phone number for Walton was developed. This was compared to other evidence that we (JPD) were in possession of and showed that Walton was in contact with our victim,” Varner wrote in the affidavit.
It wasn’t Walton’s first brush with the law.
Walton and another 17-year-old were accused of setting a fire on Oct. 8, 2018, that ultimately resulted in the death six months later of Marcia Patton, 64, at her mother’s home on Harrisburg Road.
According to a probable cause affidavit in that case, at the fire scene fire marshals recognized one of the suspects as Walton, from a previous arson case at MacArthur Junior High School.
Walton ran away when they attempted to locate them. They were able to locate the second suspect who fled, and he was found to be in possession of two firearms that were confirmed to be stolen from a residence in the 2500 block of Rosewood Circle.
The residence at Rosewood Circle had been broken into through a window on the backside of the residence also, in the wooded area behind the residence several rifles and a shotgun was found hidden under leaves and branches that were confirmed to have been stolen from the residence.
In May 2020, the Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld a local judge’s ruling to try Walton, who was 17 at the time of the crime, as an adult in the burglary and arson.
Walton pleaded guilty on Jan. 21, 2021, and was sentenced to five years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and 35 years suspended imposition of sentence for arson, two counts of residential burglary and theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500. Walton, who is still serving that sentence, was credited with 353 days toward his prison sentence, according to the sentencing order.
A property theft charge was dismissed, and $280,180.55 in restitution was required as part of the negotiated plea.
Walton’s trial continues at 9 a.m. today in the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse at the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.