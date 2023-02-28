PARAGOULD — A Greene County Sheriff’s Office detention officer faces a sexual assault charge after his arrest in the case, authorities said over the weekend.
Zack Gunn, 33, of Paragould was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, third degree as part of an investigation.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that authorities at the detention center were advised Feb. 24 about inappropriate conduct by a male detention officer involving a female inmate.
“The inmate disclosed deviate sexual activity that occurred between the potential defendant, Zack Gunn of Paragould, and herself while she was incarcerated at the Greene County Jail,” Sheriff Brad Snyder said in the Facebook post. “The potential defendant was employed as a detention officer at the Greene County Detention Center at the time the sexual activity occurred.”
Gunn was interviewed by investigators in the case and later taken into custody.
He is being held at the Randolph County jail in Pocahontas, officials said.
A $100,000 cash/surety bond was set Feb. 24 in the case. The case is still ongoing and is an active investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.