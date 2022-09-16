JONESBORO — The first-degree murder trial for Charles A. Devine, 62, for the death of his wife has been pushed back to next month.
Devine is accused of the February 2016 strangulation death of his estranged wife, Stacey Devine, 41, of Jonesboro.
Charles Devine was arrested in July 2019.
A trial was originally scheduled for November 2019 but has been continued at least 10 times.
On June 20, Devine was released on a recognizance bond after Circuit Judge Randy Philhours reduced it from a $500,000 bond.
A pre-trial hearing is set for Thursday in Craighead County Circuit Court.
A jury trial has been set for Oct. 17-21 by Judge Chris Thyer of District 3 of the circuit court.
The case was originally assigned to Philhours of District 11 but was transferred recently of Thyer’s court.
The body of Stacey Devine was found Feb. 12, 2016, off Commerce Drive in Jonesboro. An autopsy showed that she had been strangled.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Feb.13, 2016, the body of an unknown woman was positively identified as Stacey Devine by her son, Emanuel Allen.
An investigation found that on Feb. 11, Stacey Devine was in communication with family and friends until around 1 p.m. During this time a conversation took place with Emanuel Allen, in which she told him that she was going to tell Charles she was leaving him and moving in with Allen. She further told him that she would call him back at 3 p.m. She did not call him back, the affidavit stated.
The phone of Stacey Devine was shut off around 2 p.m., according to family and friends.
Charles Devine returned home from a visit to WorkForce where he checked in at 12:55 p.m. and was back home by 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Family and friends of Stacey told detectives that she had told them if something ever happened to her that Charles did it, according to the affidavit.
Other witnesses told detectives that Charles had made statements to the effect of if Stacey ever left him he would kill her, the affidavit stated.
As part of Devine’s release from the Craighead County Detention Center, Philhours set the following conditions:
That the defendant’s bond shall be modified from $500,000 cash or surety to an OR bond.
Defendant shall be released to stay at his mother’s residence in Osceola and shall be under curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.
That as a condition of release the defendant shall be fitted with an ankle monitor upon release at the expense of the State of Arkansas.
That the defendant shall not use, possess, distribute or be under the influence of illegal drugs or alcohol, and shall take any prescription medications in a prescribed manner.
That the defendant shall have no association with convicted felons.
That the defendant shall not possess firearms or other weapons.
That the defendant shall not commit a criminal offense misdemeanor or felony and shall make all court appearances
Any violation of the terms and conditions of release may result in the bond being revoked after a hearing.
The state opposed the release, according to Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman’s office, but no statement was released.
