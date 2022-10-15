JONESBORO — The first-degree murder trial for Charles A. Devine, 62, for the death of his wife is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to court documents.
Devine is accused of the February 2016 strangulation death of his estranged wife, Stacey Devine, 41, of Jonesboro.
Charles Devine was arrested in July 2019.
A trial was originally scheduled for November 2019 but has been continued at least 10 times.
On June 20, Devine was released on a recognizance bond after Circuit Judge Randy Philhours reduced it from a $500,000 bond.
The case was originally assigned to Philhours of District 11 but was transferred recently of Thyer’s court.
The body of Stacey Devine was found Feb. 12, 2016, off Commerce Drive in Jonesboro. An autopsy showed that she had been strangled.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Feb. 13, 2016, the body of an unknown woman was positively identified as Stacey Devine by her son, Emanuel Allen.
An investigation found that on Feb. 11, Stacey Devine was in communication with family and friends until around 1 p.m. During this time a conversation took place with Emanuel Allen, in which she told him that she was going to tell Charles she was leaving him and moving in with Allen. She further told him that she would call him back at 3 p.m. She did not call him back, the affidavit stated.
The phone of Stacey Devine was shut off at about 2 p.m., according to family and friends.
Charles Devine returned home from a visit to WorkForce where he checked in at 12:55 p.m. and was back home by 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Family and friends of Stacey told detectives that she told them that if something ever happened to her that Charles did it, according to the affidavit.
Other witnesses told detectives that Charles had made statements to the effect of if Stacey ever left him he would kill her, the affidavit said.
The trial is scheduled to go until Friday, if needed, according to a court schedule.
